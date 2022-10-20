scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

70-yr-old climbs Africa’s highest peak

Raman Chander Sood claimed he has become the oldest Indian to achieve this feat at over 70.

Raman Chander Sood, mountaineer news, indian express70-year-old mountaineer, Raman Chander Sood. (Express Photo)

A 70-year-old retired banker from Panchkula, Raman Chander Sood climbed Africa’s highest peak, which is 5,895 metres high, on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania recently.

He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro on October 15 and hoisted the Indian flag at its Uhuru peak. Sood claimed he has become the oldest Indian to achieve this feat at over 70. He said the expedition was organised by an Indian adventure company under the leadership of Lt Col (Retd) Romil Berthwal.”

More from Chandigarh

He added, “Trekking has been my hobby since childhood. Besides several treks during my youth, I have pursued my passion more vigorously after retirement from the State Bank of India, where I worked for 40 years.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 09:36:08 am
Next Story

Chennai Tamil Nadu live news: Stalin urges PM to announce special ECLG scheme to MSMEs in garment sector

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement