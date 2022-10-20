70-yr-old climbs Africa’s highest peak

A 70-year-old retired banker from Panchkula, Raman Chander Sood climbed Africa’s highest peak, which is 5,895 metres high, on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania recently.

He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro on October 15 and hoisted the Indian flag at its Uhuru peak. Sood claimed he has become the oldest Indian to achieve this feat at over 70. He said the expedition was organised by an Indian adventure company under the leadership of Lt Col (Retd) Romil Berthwal.”

He added, “Trekking has been my hobby since childhood. Besides several treks during my youth, I have pursued my passion more vigorously after retirement from the State Bank of India, where I worked for 40 years.