70-year-old man robbed of gold bracelet from outside his house

A 70-YEAR-old retired lecturer was robbed of his gold bracelet outside his house when two masked men approached him pretending to deliver a letter in Sector 40. The incident took place on Friday. Police said the masked men escaped in a white colour car and they were aided by two more suspects. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the vicinity. Police said the car was without a registration number plate and the victim has been identified as Gulshan Singh.

Police said that post retirement, Gulshan works in a private community centre. He told police that two masked men approached him and claimed that they came from the community centre where he worked. “They extended an envelope towards me but as soon as I held the envelope, one of the suspects caught my hand and took away the gold bracelet from my wrist. I resisted and even tried to chase them but I couldn’t go far,” he told police adding that he also received minor injuries. A case has been registered under relevant sections.