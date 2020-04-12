70 contacts traced to UT’s 19th patient

The patient’s condition deteriorated on Friday night. He has been on a ventilator since. (Representational Photo) The patient’s condition deteriorated on Friday night. He has been on a ventilator since. (Representational Photo)

AT LEAST 70 contacts have been traced to the 40-year-old patient from Sector 37 in Chandigarh who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. An assistant professor at Panjab University, the patient has no relevant history of contact of travel from affected country.

The 40-year-old was admitted with symptoms of pneumonitis to GMSH-16, after which he tested positive and was shifted to the dedicated COVID 19 ward at PGIMER’s Nehru Extension block. His two daughters, including an eight-year-old and a 21 days old infant, along with his wife and mother-in-law have also been sampled and isolated at GMSH 16. Their test results are awaited.

“We have traced at least sixty people to the patient and home quarantined them here in Chandigarh and around ten more of his contacts have been quarantined in Mohali. It has been really hard to trace his contacts and there might be more in the future because the family had given us inaccurate information on their contacts,” said an official from the Municipal Corporation involved in contact tracing and quarantine for COVID 19 in the UT.

The patient’s condition deteriorated on Friday night. He has been on a ventilator since.

Apart from his family, the patient’s contacts include his immediate neighbors, one of whose house the man had recently visited along with his wife for a last rite’s ritual of deceased neighbour. The patients’ milkman, washerwoman and grocer and their families have also been quarantined. Healthcare workers from a private clinic where his wife had given birth on March 20 have also been quarantined.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd