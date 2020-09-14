7-year-old girl, five other Covid patients die in Mohali district

Dr Singh said majority cases (107) were reported from Mohali (urban), 33 from Kharar, 51 from Gharuan, 56 from Dhakoli, 19 from Derabassi, three from Boothgarh, five from Lalru, seven from Kurali and 15 from Banur. (Representational)

Six more people succumbed to the coronavirus in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the total fatalities to 134. A 7-year-old girl was among them. As many as 296 new cases were reported, taking the tally to 6,663 with 2,227 active cases.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that 178 patients had also recovered and discharged from hospitals. He said that a total of 4,302 patients had recovered from the virus so far and were sent home.

The 7-year-old girl from Phase XI was admitted at PGI, Chandigarh. She was also suffering from a liver ailment, said Dr Singh. A 75-year-old woman from Mundi Kharar died at GMCH, Patiala. She was also a co-morbid and was suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

The third death was reported from Zirakpur after a 79-year-old man had died at GMCH, Patiala. The man was suffering from hypertension.

The fourth death was reported from Sector 68, a 60-year-old man who was admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and was also suffering from cancer.

A 40-year-old man from Dhakoli was the fifth fatality. He too died at PGI. The sixth death was reported from Zirakpur — a 39-year-old woman who was admitted at Max Hospital.

Dr Singh said majority cases (107) were reported from Mohali (urban), 33 from Kharar, 51 from Gharuan, 56 from Dhakoli, 19 from Derabassi, three from Boothgarh, five from Lalru, seven from Kurali and 15 from Banur. “Mohali (urban) had emerged as the hotspot of Covid-19 cases as majority of the cases were reported from the urban areas,” he added.

Surge in Chandigarh: 449 new cases, 1 death

Chandigarh: In a sharp spike in cases, the UT on Sunday reported 449 new Covid-19 cases and one death. The Chandigarh tally is now 7,991 with 2,728 active cases and 90 deaths. While 378 tested positive by RT-PCR, 71 positive cases by Rapid-Antigen tests were also reported, with the total number of samples tested being 49,451. As many as 306 people were discharged from various facilities. There are 203 patients in NHE. Out of the total, 23 patients are in ICU.

The UT has so far reported 90 Covid-related deaths. On Sunday, a 56-year-old man from Sector 47, with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, tested positive, and died at the Sector 48 Hospital.

As per the latest data, 6,778 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive. The active ratio is 34.1 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 34 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.1 per cent. ENS

138 new cases reported in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district on Sunday reported 158 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 4,000 mark taking the total tally to 4,110, excluding the cases from outside the district.

While 120 of the new cases were reported from Panchkula, the rest were reported from neighbouring districts.

As many as 1,331 cases remain active, 2,738 patients have been cured and discharged until now. ENS

Three Covid-19 deaths in Ambala

Ambala: Three persons, including a woman, died of coronavirus on the third consecutive day in Ambala district, Sunday. As many as 182 new positive cases were also reported in the district. The Covid-19 related fatalities reached 62 in the district, with 5,823 cases in total. ENS

