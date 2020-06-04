7 test positive in Mohali, district tally rises to 123

Meanwhile, as many as 80 Punjab residents who were stranded abroad reached Mohali on an Air India flight on Tuesday. (Representational) Meanwhile, as many as 80 Punjab residents who were stranded abroad reached Mohali on an Air India flight on Tuesday. (Representational)

After a gap of two days, seven new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 123. The district now has 17 active cases. Two cases each were reported from Naggal Salempur village and Baltana, while one positive case each was reported from Dhakoli, Sector 78 and Derabassi.

The new COVID-19 patients include a class IV employee of a health center at Dhakoli. Dr Manjeet Singh said that the administration has collected the samples of doctors posted at the health center. He added that the health worker was their front line COVID-19 employee.

Meanwhile, the two patients from Baltana are a 50-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that the woman’s brother had come to meet her from Delhi a few days ago and stayed with the family for a day. He added that the two might have contracted the infection from him.

In Naggal Salempur village near Banur, a 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman tested positive for the disease. The woman was pregnant and tested positive during her prenatal check-up, while the man had arrived from Lucknow.

The patient from Sector 78 is 36-year-old man who had gone to Delhi with his brother, following which he tested positive.

Another man from Derabassi tested positive. The patient, who works at a factory, had visited Delhi a few days ago. All the cases were reported from areas which were unaffected so far. Dr Manjeet Singh said that all those tested positive had either come from or went to other states. He added that a majority of the new patients were people who had visited Delhi in the recent past.

Deputy DC Girish Dayalan said that extensive sampling for COVID-19 is on and the health department officials had collected at least 6,050 samples till June 4.

Meanwhile, as many as 80 Punjab residents who were stranded abroad reached Mohali on an Air India flight on Tuesday.

Among the other passengers who landed, 13 belong to Haryana, 37 to Himachal Pradesh, two are from Uttar Pradesh, two from Uttrakhand and four from each J&K and Delhi, while as many as 11 are from Chandigarh.

The returnees have been sent to their districts under the supervision of their state government representatives and they will be quarantined as per the government guidelines.

