7 students of senior classes at city college suspended for next 15 days

THE SEVEN students of senior classes at Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA), Sector 12, were handed over their suspension orders for the next 15 days barring them from attending the next academic semester of their respective courses.

The students, who were indicted in a fact-finding report of the Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC) of the college following a viral video of a junior student being allegedly beaten up, were suspended from the college and hostels. Four of the seven indicted students were staying in the college hostel. Two women students are among the suspended students.

On Monday, the Panjab University too sought an action taken report from the CCA authorities. A source said, “An anonymous complaint was also emailed to the PU authorities when the mail was sent to the principal of CAA, Dr Sangeeta Bagga Mehta, who had ordered a probe by the Anti-Ragging Committee.”

“We handed over the suspension orders to all the seven students. Indeed, they will appear in the semester exam to be started this week but are not able to attend further classes. Rs 2,000 fine was also slapped against each one of them,” said Dr Mehta.

The video was around two-minute long. In the video, a group of students can be seen kicking a first-year student.

More than 25 students, including girls, are seen standing near the victim. A student can be heard saying, “Abhi aur bhi first-year wale hai yanha par (There are more first-year students here).” The incident purportedly took place Thursday evening. The video got viral on Friday.