7 from Shastri market arrested for gambling, Rs 53,000 recovered

As many as seven people, including six shopkeepers of Shastri Market in Sector 22, were arrested for gambling Tuesday night. A total of Rs 53,520 was recovered from their possession.

The six shopkeepers were arrested from the roof of a showroom in Sector 22 and Rs 52,800 was recovered from them. Police said that there was information that shopkeepers were indulging in gambling at the roofs of showrooms every night.

They reportedly met above different showrooms to avoid the police. The six accused were identified as Aslam, Vikram Singh, Manoj Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raj Kumar and Vijay. They were taken to Sector 17 police station and later released on bail. Police said that some of them run garment shops and electronic goods shops at Shastri Market in Sector 22. A case against them was lodged.

Police said another person, Sanjay Kumar of Sector 56, was arrested from near his house Tuesday night. He had been inviting people to gamble with him. Police recovered Rs 1,420 from his possession. A case was registered at PS 39. He was bailed out later.

A police officer said, “We have specific information that gambling is increasing in the city during the ongoing festival season. A drive was initiated at the local police station level. People are free to share information about such activities at 112 and police control room (2749194). The identity of the informer will kept secret.”

