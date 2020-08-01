7 revenue officers in Gurgaon suspended, booked

Gurgaon’s divisional commissioner conducted the inquiry against all these officials and submitted his report to the ACS (Revenue), after which action was initiated against all those found guilty. (Representational) Gurgaon’s divisional commissioner conducted the inquiry against all these officials and submitted his report to the ACS (Revenue), after which action was initiated against all those found guilty. (Representational)

Within 10 days of imposing an interim ban on registration of deeds of transfer of land across Haryana, the state government suspended seven revenue officers in Gurgaon, Friday, after a probe conducted by the Revenue department.

After detecting certain “malpractices”, ACS (Revenue) Vijai Vardhan had issued orders on July 21 imposing the interim ban on registration of deeds for transfer of land across the state from July 22 till August 17 under various categories.

“Seven officials have been found guilty of flagrant violations of Section 7-A of the Haryana Development and Regulation Act while registering documents as sub-registrars and joint registrars in Gurgaon district,” Vardhan wrote to his counterpart A K Singh, principal secretary (town and country planning) seeking registration of FIR against all seven officials.

Those suspended and subsequently booked for the grave violations include Bansi Lal (Tehsildar, Sohna), Dalbir Singh (Naib-Tehsildar, Sohna), Hari Krishan (Naib Tehsildar, Badshahpur), Jai Prakash (Naib-Tehsildar, Wazirabad), Desh Raj Kamboj (Naib Tehsildar, Gurgaon), Jagdish Chand (Naib Tehsildar, Manesar) and Om Prakash (Naib Tehsildar, Kadipur – now retired).

Gurgaon’s divisional commissioner conducted the inquiry against all these officials and submitted his report to the ACS (Revenue), after which action was initiated against all those found guilty.

The July 21 orders issued by Financial Commissioner Revenue Vijai Vardhan read, “The government has given serious consideration to the complaints of malpractices that exist in the current mechanism for registration of deeds for transfer of land. In order to build a technology and data based mechanism to curb and curtail possible malpractices and to ensure system-readiness for the purpose, the government has decided as an interim measure for a short duration, to temporarily halt the registration of deeds relating to transfer of land w.e.f. July 22, 2020, while gearing up technology and process-based systems to be put in place for curbing possible malpractices.”

