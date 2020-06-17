7 pockets of Bapu Dham Colony free of containment tag now

Residents of Pocket No 14, Bapu Dham Colony after the UT Adviser’s orders on Tuesday. Express photo by Jaipal Singh Residents of Pocket No 14, Bapu Dham Colony after the UT Adviser’s orders on Tuesday. Express photo by Jaipal Singh

Seven more pockets of Bapu Dham colony were freed from the containment tag on Tuesday, after UT Adviser Manoj Parida issued the orders. These orders will come into force with immediate effect.

In the first week of June, six pockets of Bapu Dham Colony and Kachi Colony, Dhanas were removed from the restrictions of perimeter control of containment zone.

“The issue of outbreak of Covid-19 was studied and examined by a committee comprising Commissioner Municipal Corporation, District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, Director Health Services, WHO representative and a view emerged that there is no need to further continue perimeter control in specified areas of Bapu Dham Colony,” said the order.

The specified areas include Pocket No 4- Block No 717 and 720, Pocket No 5- Block No 714, 718, 719, Pocket No7- Block No 723, 724, 730, Pocket No 13- Block NO 291 to 338 and 350 to 372, Pocket No 14- Block No 425 to 447 and 471 to 516, Pocket No 16- Block No 50 to 58 and 83 to 91 and 101 to 180, Pocket No 20- Block No 337 to 354 and 364 to 401 and 404 to 423, which have had no case for the last 28 days.

The order further stated, “In his capacity as Chairperson of State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority hereby declares removal of perimeter control from the above areas with the stipulation that regular screening and monitoring of the area by medical teams will continue.”

It was clearly specified that regular sanitisation of the areas by Municipal Authorities will be conducted. The residents were advised to maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and follow hand hygiene. Bapu dham colony alone accounts for majority cases in Chandigarh.

