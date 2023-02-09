scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

7 new medical colleges set up, work underway for 8 more in Haryana: Khattar

The officials are expecting completion of eight more medical colleges – where the work is already going on – by 2025-26, taking the total of these institutes to 21.

Currently, Haryana has 13 medical colleges, which include six government colleges and six private colleges apart from Faridabad's ESIC (employees state insurance corporation) Medical College and Hospital. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
7 new medical colleges set up, work underway for 8 more in Haryana: Khattar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that as many as seven new medical colleges have been established during the current regime of the past eight years while work is underway for eight more colleges in the state.

Currently, the state has 13 medical colleges, which include six government colleges and six private colleges apart from Faridabad’s ESIC (employees state insurance corporation) Medical College and Hospital.

The officials are expecting completion of eight more medical colleges – where the work is already going on – by 2025-26, taking the total of these institutes to 21.

The CM on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Charitable Hospital in Faridabad which will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 12.30 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...

On this occasion, he said: “Today Haryana is progressing in every field. Health services are being expanded. The aim of the government is to establish a medical college in every district.

The government is giving all possible cooperation to the social organisations for expanding health services. We aim to increase the number of doctors from the present number of 13,000 to 28,000 in the state. With the establishment of new medical colleges, the state will get 2,650 doctors every year.”

Khattar also said: “Dedicated steps being taken by the government as well as social organisations for the expansion of health services in the state are commendable. With the construction of this hospital (Baba Banda
Singh Bahadur Charitable Hospital), the people of the state will get easy access to state-of-the-art health facilities.”

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

The CM added: “The hospital in the name of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur will also play a key role in highlighting the supreme martyrdom and bravery of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and inspiring everyone visiting the hospital.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 03:09 IST
Next Story

Most IIT-Bombay graduates opting for jobs not linked to their field: Study

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close