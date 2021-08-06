7 new Covid cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported seven new Covid cases on Thursday.

Chandigarh: 1 new case

The city reported one Covid case on Thursday, taking the total cases to 61,966. The active cases stood at 28. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,557.

As many as 7,038 people received the jab.

Mohali: 4 new cases

Four new Covid cases were reported in the district on Thursday, taking the total cases to 68, 472 with 33 active. A total 1,057 people have succumbed to the virus as yet.

DC Girish Dayalan said that all the four cases were reported from Mohali. He added that six patients also recovered.

Panchkula: 2 new cases

Panchkula reported two new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. No Covid-related death was reported during the day. The active cases tally was recorded at 12. The district has conducted 3,90,449 tests so far, with 744 samples tested on Thursday. The recovery rate is 98.73 per cent.