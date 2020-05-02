7 Nanded pilgrims test positive at Punjab dera being used as quarantine centre where 52 were housed

After three samples tested positive, the volunteers at the dera were called away, leaving the pilgrims to fend for themselves, thereby inedvitably coming in contact with each other. (Representational) After three samples tested positive, the volunteers at the dera were called away, leaving the pilgrims to fend for themselves, thereby inedvitably coming in contact with each other. (Representational)

Panic gripped he local administration as three pilgrims who had returned from Nanded’s Hazoor Sahib tested positive at a quarantine centre in Attari, Amritsar, Thursday afternoon.

The district administration had quarantined 52 pilgrims at the Satsang Bhawan of Dera Beas at Attari. After three samples tested positive, the volunteers at the dera were called away, leaving the pilgrims to fend for themselves, thereby inedvitably coming in contact with each other.

Though the SGPC had objected to the quarantining of pilgrims at deras, a district administration official said that deras were used for quarantine because they are located away from populated areas. The pilgrims were accommodated in a large shed which is otherwise used for religious congregation by followers of Dera Beas.

