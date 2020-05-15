7-hour outage in Panchkula sectors disrupts work, online classes

This comes during a period of lockdown, when working from home has become the new norm.

Even though Haryana boasts of having surplus electricity, power outages have been rampant in its mini capital- Panchkula. This comes during a period of lockdown, when working from home has become the new norm.

The long electricity cuts, which began in Sector 2 on May 1, have since remained continuous. “It has been over a week since electricity is cut each day in Sector 2. These cuts stretch from one hour to sometimes over 6 hours at a stretch. On Thursday, my son could not work and had to take a half day. While my grandsons, whose school classes are being held online, have not been able to properly attend them. Either they have remained disconnected from their classes for hours or like Thursday, have not joined them at all. This is outrageous, on one hand the government promotes online classes, on another they do not give us electricity,” said PS Sangha, president of Sector 2 RWA.

On Thursday, the electricity cut that began at 9.30 am went on till 4 pm. The cut, according to a message received by the residents was because of “frequent break downs during last some days” and for preventive maintenance of the sector’s electricity.

According to the message, the electricity was supposed to be cut from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. The sector had faced a similar outage on May 1, while over three-hour outage was also experienced by Sector 31 residents from 4pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sector 2 residents claimed that several complaints filed with the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam are not solved in reality but only on paper. A resident of the sector, Sunil Gupta said, “The officials registered my complaint only after a lot of insistence. As soon as it was registered, I got a message that the problem has been solved, which actually did not happen till evening.”

Electricity cuts also happened in Sectors 27, 28, Police Line and Ramgarh area of Panchkula. Residents also urged MC to look into the matter. Sub-Divisional Officer, Rajinder Rohilla said, “Such cuts are part of scheduled maintenance of power grids. It will happen in all the sectors. This was to be done in March but was delayed due to lockdown. We sent texts as well. The maintenance will go on for the next 15 days.”

