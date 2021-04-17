7 deaths, 605 cases in Mohali

Seven more deaths due to Covid-related complications were reported in Mohali on Friday. The fatalities in the district increased to 494, the highest Covid-19 death toll in the Tricity.

As many as 605 new Covid-19 positive cases were also reported, increasing the number of cases to 34,449. There are 5,515 active cases in the district at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 252 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), 207 from Dhakoli, 79 from Kharar, 20 from Boothgarh, 18 from Derabassi, 14 from Gharuan, four from Banur and three from Kurali.

He said that 309 patients were deemed recovered and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals on Friday, adding that 28,440 patients have been cured.

7 pvt hospitals directed to reserve at least 50% beds for Covid patients

Re-assuring that Mohali district has ample Covid care beds, Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that as a cautionary measure, orders have been issued to private hospitals to reserve at least 50 per cent beds for Covid-19 patients.

He said that seven hospitals, that have been assessed by experts and identified as quality Covid care providers- Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Ivy Hospital, Indus Hospital, Sohana Hospital, Grecian Hospital and Mayo Hospital, have been directed to comply. The hospitals have been further directed to reserve Covid dedicated ambulances to attending to patients and suspected cases.

Th DC said that the district possesses minimal public health infrastructure, as the district hospital is under re-construction as a medical college – which will take time, most of the ICU beds and ventilators (L2/L3, tertiary care) are in the private sector.

No private hospital in the district shall refuse admission or treatment to patients of Covid-19, referred by the Mohali civil surgeon.

Mohali admin restricts gatherings in marriages, cremations

In wake of the increasing magnitude of the pandemic, Mohali administration introduced fresh restrictions and devised strategies to focus on stricter enforcement of Covid safety protocols. The district officials said that the treatment, vaccination and outreach activities with regard to Covid-19 have been increased multifold.

DC Girish Dayalan said gathering in marriages and funerals in the district has been restricted to 20 persons and special nakas are being set up around containment zones to maintain a strict vigil over unauthorised movement in or out of the containment zones. “In addition, Police and Revenue Officers will conduct surprise checks in markets and other crowded areas for challaning the offenders of the protocol.

They would also conduct joint inspections of marriage palaces wherein not just the guests found violating safety protocols will be penalised but action will be taken against the owner of the marriage palace for failing to ensure compliance to guidelines on his premises,” he said.