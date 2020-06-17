7 Covid deaths in Punjab take toll to 79, biggest one-day spike in cases in Jalandhar

For 66 of the new cases, 30 from Jalandhar district alone, source of infection was not immediately known. (Representational) For 66 of the new cases, 30 from Jalandhar district alone, source of infection was not immediately known. (Representational)

The total death count due to Covid-19 reached 79 in Punjab with seven more deaths reported in the state. There were 105 new cases, driving up the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus in the State to 3,372.

For 66 of the new cases, 30 from Jalandhar district alone, source of infection was not immediately known. 14 had travel history outside the State and 24 were the contacts of positive cases.

Jalandhar reported maximum cases (32) – its biggest single-day spike taking its case tally to 382, followed by Ludhiana (22 fresh cases) and nine each from Amritsar and Patiala. Among those who tested positive in Jalandhar were seven policemen and a 2-month old child.

Six cases were reported from Pathankot, four each from Mohali, Kapurthala and Sangrur, three each from Hoshiarpur and Fazilka, two each from Patiala and Gurdaspur and one each from Nawanshahr, Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Faridkot.

A police official in Ludhiana and two under-trials in Kapurthala were among who tested positive. A 52-year old sub-inspector posted at Shimlapuri police station in Ludhiana tested positive. He was having fever and had travelled to Delhi.

Amritsar has reported maximum positive cases (642) and maximum deaths (21), followed by Ludhiana with 409 cases and 11 deaths, as per the official media bulletin. As per the bulletin, 2,461 patients have recovered and there are 838 active cases, 10 of them on oxygen support and one on ventilator. 19, 8211 samples have been taken in the State so far.

