Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

7 booked for ‘attacking’ retired sub-inspector

he complainant said that the attackers had used iron rods to attack him. (Express Photo)
The Zirakpur police booked seven people for allegedly attacking a retired Punjab Police Sub-Inspector (SI) on Thursday.

The complainant, Bahadur Singh (72), who is retired SI from the wireless wing of Punjab Police and a resident of Naraingarh Jhuggian village, stated to the police that he had gone for a morning walk when some people attacked him. The complainant said that the attackers had used iron rods to attack him.

He alleged that one of the attackers, Kulwinder Singh, belongs to his village and abused him.

“Kulwinder’s brother had threatened me a few days ago as I had lodged complaints against his family. Kulwinder’s sister-in-law was the sarpanch of the village and I had lodged complaints regarding some irregularities,” the complainant alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kulwinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and their five unidentified accomplices.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 01:18 IST
