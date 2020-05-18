6th Covid death in Faridabad

This is the third death due to coronavirus in the district this week. (Image for representation) This is the third death due to coronavirus in the district this week. (Image for representation)

Faridabad recorded its sixth coronavirus death on Saturday night, with officials saying the deceased was a 45-year-old resident of Greater Faridabad.

“He was diabetic and had been on a ventilator last week. He was undergoing treatment at the ESIC Hospital in the district. We are awaiting the detailed report on the case,” said Yashpal Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad.

This is the third death due to coronavirus in the district this week. A 17-year -old girl, who also had blood cancer and was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis for the last 3 months, passed away on Friday, while a 65-year-old man who resided in Sector-18 had passed away on Monday.

Coronavirus Explained An Expert Explains: Lockdown-unlockdown debate

Why Mumbai is running out of beds for critical Covid patients

How life on the Delhi Metro will change post lockdown Click here for more

With three new cases of coronavirus emerging on Sunday morning, Faridabad now has 147 cases of the infection, of which 77 have recovered.

Gurgaon also saw 11 more people testing positive on Sunday. The count of cases in the district has crossed the 200-mark.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd