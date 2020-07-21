694 new cases, 6 deaths in Haryana; ‘no community transmission’, maintains Vij

Even while the cases continue to be on a steady rise across the state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij maintained that “there was no community transmission in Haryana”. Even while the cases continue to be on a steady rise across the state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij maintained that “there was no community transmission in Haryana”.

Haryana continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 infections, with an average of over 650 cases being recorded in the state almost on a daily basis for over a week now. Another 694 cases and six deaths were reported in the state on Monday, taking the tally to 26,858 and 355 deaths.

According to the state’s Monday evening bulletin, Haryana had 6,277 active Covid cases as on date. Of 355 patients who lost their lives till date, 204 had comorbidities.

There was also a surge witnessed in number of critical patients. While till Sunday evening there were 106 critical patients, the Monday evening bulletin said the total number of critical patients is 165. Out these, 133 were on oxygen support while 32 patients were ventilator support.

Even while the cases continue to be on a steady rise across the state, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij maintained that “there was no community transmission in Haryana”. “Recovery rate of Covid-19 in Haryana is above 75 per cent and it takes 22-23 days for cases to double. Considering these figures, there is no sign of community transmission in the state,” he said.

Among the new 694 cases added to state’s tally of infections, 109 were reported in Gurgaon, Faridabad (103), Sonipat (8), Rohtak (15), Bhiwani (8), Rewari (75), Karnal (21), Ambala (70), Jhajjar (24), Palwal (35), Mahendragarh (20), Hisar (23), Panipat (35), Nuh (3), Kurukshetra (5), Sirsa (8), Jind (5), Fatehabad (14), Panchkula (13), Kaithal (5) and Charkhi Dadri (5). Although state health department’s Covid bulletin mentioned 13 new cases in Panchkula, but the district authorities’ evening Covid report mentioned 31 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 433 patients also recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients in Haryana to 20,226 and recovery rate to 75.31 per cent. The case-doubling rate in the state was 22 days while the Covid positivity rate was recorded at 5.96 per cent, Monday evening.

Haryana has so far tested 4,57,310 samples out of which 4,24,137 tested negative while the report in 6,315 samples was yet awaited. The state was testing 18,040 samples per million population, Monday evening.

As on Monday evening, among the active Covid patients, Faridabad leads with 1297 patients followed by Gurgaon (1047), Sonipat (799), Rohtak (385), Bhiwani (85), Rewari (430), Karnal (157), Ambala (277), Jhajjar (185), Palwal (129), Mahendragarh (289), Hisar (306), Panipat (291), Nuh (111), Kurukshetra (82), Sirsa (90), Fatehabad (85), Panchkula (126), Yamunanagar (26), Kaithal (47), and Charkhi Dadri (26).

After 30 patients recovered in Jind in the last 24 hours, there were only seven active Covid patients in the district, Monday evening.

Vij said, “The vaccine made by Bharat Biotech has conducted human trials at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, which is likely to yield positive results. PGI Rohtak was selected for human trial of Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat-Biotech on Covid-19 patients. About 70 people have registered for the vaccine on their own will. As stated, no side effects were observed in the people due to the drug trial, which is a major achievement for the state government and health department.”

