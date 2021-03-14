69 test +ve in Panchkula, 1,726 inoculated

Second dose of Covid-19 vaccine being administered at the Civil Hospital in Sector-6, Panchkula. (Express Photo)

Panchkula reported a total of 69 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related death was reported during the day.

Of the total new cases, 62 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside count.

The active cases tally, which had stood under 100 in January, has been more than 100 cases for the past three weeks and more than 200 for the past five days. It crossed the 300-mark on Wednesday and stood at 343 on Saturday. As many as 11,285 positive cases have been reported in the district as yet, with an added 3,468 persons testing positive from other districts as well. A total of 149 patients have succumbed to the disease here.

However, 10,793 patients have been cured and discharged in the district. The district has conducted 1,92,648 tests as yet.

Covid Vaccination

A total of 1,726 persons received the jab in Panchkula against a target of 2,700 persons on Saturday. Those vaccinated were citizens, frontline and healthcare workers.

As many as 1,439 citizens against a target of 2,400, along with 172 healthcare workers and 115 frontline worked were vaccinated. As many as 107 healthcare workers received the first dose of the vaccine, while 65 received the second dose.

The achievement rate for the vaccination among the citizens was 59.96 per cent on Saturday. Till now, at least 29,070 people have been vaccinated, including 7,858 HCWs, 8,318 FLWs and 12,894 citizens.