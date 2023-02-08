68-year-old differently abled man succumbs to injuries

A 68-YEAR-OLD differently abled man was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir, Sector 29. The victim was identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Sector 68 in Mohali.

Police said that a blurred image of the car involved in the accident was captured in a CCTV camera installed outside the shrine. The incident took place around 11.40pm on Sunday.

Police said that the injured was admitted to GMCH 32, but succumbed to his injuries on Monday night. The driver of the unknown car had stopped

but escaped when he found that the victim received critical injuries.

An eyewitness told police that the victim was crossing the road with the help of a stick when a speeding car from the side of Community Centre, Sector 29, hit him in the middle of the road.

Sources said that one of the security guards at the shrine, Sukhjit Singh, was the first who reached the spot.

He reported to police that the car was stopped and the driver came out. Sukhjit added that as he saw the condition of the victim and found himself in the middle of a mob, he escaped. Sources said that the car driver escaped towards Sector 30. A passerby informed the police control room and Ravinder was rushed to GMCH 32 in a police gypsy.

Police said that Ravinder was identified from his identity card found in his pocket.

Advertisement

His family was informed. Sources said that the victim had not been in touch with his family for a long time. A case was registered at Industrial Area police station.