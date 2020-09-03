Chandigarh: 68 traffic police personnel issued notices to explain poor challaning performance

Chandigarh Traffic police tracking overspeeding vehicles through radar during a major challan drive at dividing road of sector-24/25 in Chandigarh.(Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

At least 68 traffic police personnel were slapped explanation notices for under performance as they challaned merely three to four motorists on average each day between July 17 and August 18, 2020. The 68 traffic cops comprise eight Sub-Inspectors, 32 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and 28 Head Constables.

DSP (traffic administration) Kewal Krishan sought an explanation from the police personnel. Sources said all the 68 traffic police personnel were asked to appear at traffic police lines, Sector 29, on August 30. However, merely a handful of traffic cops came to the police lines-29. Some of them decided to file representations against the explanation before senior officers.

The explanation notice reads, “It has been observed from the perusal of challaning data from July 17 to August 18 that you have prosecuted three to four traffic violators on a daily basis, which is normal and not acceptable. As per the traffic scenario in Chandigarh, so many violations are being reported throughout the city. Further you have been provided with proper infrastructure and sufficient manpower to cater to problems and curb violations.”

The notice further reads, “But your performance as per challaning data is not up to the mark and is very poor. It shows negligence and that you are not taking keen interest in discharging your official duty.”

These 68 traffic cops also include those who had challaned more than 100 traffic violators between July 17 and August 18. The highest challans issued by one of the cops out of 68 is 194 and minimum challans are 15. One of the traffic cops, who was slapped with the notice, said, “There is no criteria of performance. The scenario is also being changed in Chandigarh. Sometimes senior officers highlighted the e-challan system while on other occasions, explanation notices are being slapped for issuing less manual challans. It is contradictory. Our immediate supervisor did not seek the explanation but the administrative officer is doing that.”

Another traffic policeman said, “When the New Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019, was implemented on September 1, 2019, senior officers told us not to focus on the traffic challans. Contrary to it, focus on the implementation of traffic rules. We did that. Violations are reduced in Chandigarh. With such notices, we are being compelled to challan the vehicles.”

DSP Kewal Krishan was not available for comment.

