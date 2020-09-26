68 deaths drive Punjab’s Covid toll to 3,134

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (702), followed by Jalandhar (357), Amritsar (336), Patiala (307), Mohali (161), Sangrur and Hoshiarpur (137 each), Kapurthala (133), Gurdaspur (125), Bathinda (106) and Ferozepur (93). (Representational)

Another 68 Covid deaths were reported from Punjab on Friday. The toll has now gone up to 3,134.

Meanwhile, 1,930 new cases were also recorded, taking the state’s case tally to 1,07,096.

The deaths were reported from Amritsar (11), Hoshiarpur (8), Ludhiana (7), Bathinda and Jalandhar (6 each), Patiala (5), Fazilka, Mohali, Nawanshahr and Sangrur (3 each), Ferozepur, Moga, Muktsar, Ropar and Tarn Taran (2 each) and Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur and Pathankot (1 each).

Districts with new cases of infections were Jalandhar (256), (Amritsar (176), Ludhiana (171), Bathinda (163), Mohali (160), Patiala (118), Pathankot (117) and Kapurthala (95).

Two policemen from Ludhiana city police tested positive, a head constable from special branch and a home guard from Haibowal police station among them.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (702), followed by Jalandhar (357), Amritsar (336), Patiala (307), Mohali (161), Sangrur and Hoshiarpur (137 each), Kapurthala (133), Gurdaspur (125), Bathinda (106) and Ferozepur (93).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (17156), followed by Jalandhar (12338), Patiala (11021), Mohali (9670), Amritsar (9245), Bathinda (5519), Gurdaspur (5510), Hoshiarpur (4196), Ferozepur (3552), Sangrur (3388) and Pathankot (3308).

There are 19,937 active cases of infection in the state, 435 on oxygen support and 73 on ventilator support. A total of 84,025 patients have been discharged after recovery.

– With ENS Ludhiana

