677 new cases, 19 more Covid deaths in Punjab

Nineteen more deaths were reported from Punjab on Monday, taking the total count of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state to 442. There were 677 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the state, driving up the total tally of infections since the outbreak to 18,257.

Eight deaths were reported from Ludhiana, three from Bathinda, two from Amritsar and one each Barnala, Jalandhar, Mohali, Nawanshahr, Patiala and Sangrur.

Maximum new positive cases were reported from Ludhiana (186), followed by Bathinda (118) and Jalandhar (115).

Three cops from third Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) tested positive in Ludhiana.

A 53-year old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at CRC branch, a 44-year old senior constable posted at IRB headquarters and a 40-year old senior constable posted with Police Control Room (PCR) tested positive. A 52-year-old head constable posted at division number 6 police station of Ludhiana also tested positive taking total number of infected cops from this police station to eight.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (115), followed by Amritsar with 85 deaths and Jalandhar with 55 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (3,714), followed by Jalandhar (2,610) and Amritsar (1,985).

As per official media bulletin, there are 6,203 active cases, 148 of them on oxygen support and 18 on ventilator support. 11,822 patients have been discharged.

