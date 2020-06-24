67-year-old seeking dialysis tests positive in Panchkula

His immediate family has been asked to self-isolate at home and will be tested after five days of the contact. (Representational) His immediate family has been asked to self-isolate at home and will be tested after five days of the contact. (Representational)

A 67-year-old male who was seeking dialysis from a private hospital in Panchkula tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

While no test reports came in from the Civil Hospital’s lab on Tuesday, this was reported from a private lab. The man is a resident of Sector 7 in Panchkula and had been admitted to the private hospital almost three days ago.

His immediate family has been asked to self-isolate at home and will be tested after five days of the contact. While the family claims that none of them has been outside since the lockdown began, and only used to bring their father to the private hospital for dialysis, the health authorities say they are yet to ascertain as to how and when he contracted the virus.

The patient is seeking treatment for the virus at the private hospital itself.

The total count of cases seeking treatment in Panchkula went up to 141. Of these, as many as 97 are being counted under Panchkula tally while all others are falling under ‘outsiders’. Active cases in Panchkula are now 54.

More than 23 containment zones have been created in the city in view of cases arising from those areas.

