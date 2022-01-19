‘67 lakh Haryana families declared data under PPP’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Tuesday that so far 2.73 crore people from about 67 lakh families of the state have declared their data through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). He said the state government has implemented ambitious schemes like PPP to live up to the expectations of the people so that the eligible persons can get the benefits of the government schemes directly.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the volunteers connected under the Samarpan Portal. He said that so far 1,485 people of the state have registered to work voluntarily on the Samarpan Portal. The CM said the local level committees of volunteers would be deployed at the district level, which would be around their work area. “Local level committees will include a government employee, data entry operator, college students, social workers and volunteers.”

He said that in the first phase the verification of income will be done, date of birth in the second phase and occupation, education and caste would be done in the third phase. The PPP will act as a document after verification.