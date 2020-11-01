67 cases, one death recorded in Chandigarh

As many as 925 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. (Representational)

The UT reported 67 new positive cases, and one Covid-related death on Saturday. The tally of cases increased to 14,418, with 641 active cases, while the death toll increased to 226. The new Covid-19 patients included 38 men and 29 women. As many as 925 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. At least 1,07,015 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Meanwhile, 83 people were discharged from various facilities.

On Saturday, a 39-year-old man, a resident of Sector 46, who had tested positive, died at Fortis Hospital on October 31.

81 new cases, one death reported in Mohali district

Mohali: Mohali district reported one Covid-related death and 81 new positive cases on Saturday. The tally of cases increased to 12,379 and the death toll stood at 237. There are 574 active cases in the district.

DC Girish Dayalan said that 32 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals. A total of 11,568 patients have been cured so far.

He added that though there was a dip in reported cases this month as compared to the last month, people must be take all the precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. “I have noticed that people have started taking it lightly. This could lead to problems,” the DC said. ENS

Panchkula reports zero deaths, 36 cases

Panchkula: Zero Covid-related deaths along with 36 new cases were reported in Panchkula on Saturday.

Of the 36 cases, 26 hailed from the district itself while the others were added to the outsider tally.The active cases crossed 200-mark on Saturday to stand at 206 in the district while 6,831 have been cured and discharged.

As many as 113 have succumbed to the disease in the district as yet. ENS

