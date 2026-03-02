66KV underground cable damaged: Power outage for over 24 hours

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Power supply has remained disrupted for over 24 hours in parts of Greater Mohali, including sectors 123, 124, 125, and Old Sunny Enclave, affecting nearly 10,000 households. In Jalvayu Towers alone, more than 1,300 connections have been impacted. The prolonged outage has caused inconvenience to residents, with inverters running out and tubewell-based water supply also severely affected.
Residents have alleged that the PSPCL app keeps revising the restoration time every one to two hours, without providing clear and accurate updates. A local resident, Gurpreet Singh, said that due to the power failure, geysers and other essential appliances are not functioning, making it difficult for children to even bathe in the morning.
Antitger resident Gurdev Singh said in an official statement, PSPCL claimed “66KV UNDERGROUND CABLE DAMAGED OF SUNNY GRID. TEAMS ON WORK FOR RECTIFYING FAULT AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE. KINDLY COOPERATE.” “Is it enough?” he asked.
Another resident, Manish, pointed out that the fault date displayed on the app had been altered. “When the fault has existed since February 28, how is it now being shown as March 1? What is the logic behind changing the date?” he questioned.
The disruption reportedly occurred after a private company, while laying underground fibre internet cables near Airport Road, damaged the main 66KV underground power line, impacting the Sunny Grid. Sources indicated that three out of four cables were damaged in the incident.
Superintending Engineer Harpreet Singh stated that the line was affected around 7 pm on February 28. “We are registering an FIR, and the losses incurred by PSPCL will be recovered from those responsible,” he said.
SE (PSPCL) Harpreet Singh said power supply is expected to be restored by Sunday night. The department has appealed to residents to remain patient and cooperate.
Reliable sources said that a specialised team was called from Delhi to rectify the major fault. According to officials, repair work was underway.
