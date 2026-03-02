66KV underground cable damaged: Power outage for over 24 hours

Power supply has remained disrupted for over 24 hours in parts of Greater Mohali, including sectors 123, 124, 125, and Old Sunny Enclave, affecting nearly 10,000 households. In Jalvayu Towers alone, more than 1,300 connections have been impacted. The prolonged outage has caused inconvenience to residents, with inverters running out and tubewell-based water supply also severely affected.

Residents have alleged that the PSPCL app keeps revising the restoration time every one to two hours, without providing clear and accurate updates. A local resident, Gurpreet Singh, said that due to the power failure, geysers and other essential appliances are not functioning, making it difficult for children to even bathe in the morning.