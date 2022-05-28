66.4% deaths in Chandigarh were medically certified

THE Report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death-2020, released by the office of the Registrar General of India (RGI), reveals that in Chandigarh 66.4% of all deaths were medically certified, placing the city sixth in the rank of states and Union Territories in this aspect.

The number of the total registered deaths in the year 2020 according to the report was 18370 and the total number of medically certified deaths was 12200. As compared to the last two years, the percentage of medically certified deaths in 2020 had gone down — from 71.8% in 2018 and 74.4%in 2019 to 66.4 in 2020.

In the category of UTs, Goa is ranked one, Manipur second, Lakshadweep is in the third place, Puducherry is ranked fourth, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu are in the fifth spot, Chandigarh is ranked sixth and Andama-Nicobar ranked seventh. “Medically certified deaths are those deaths in which the cause of death is clearly certified by a medical practitioner or hospital and the disease or condition is mentioned. The other registered deaths could be due to natural causes. The data on medically certified deaths is valuable for drafting health policies, understanding the trends of diseases, the rising medical causes of deaths, understanding the role of Non-Communicable Diseases in today’s time et al,” explained Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH-16 and Joint Director of Health for Chandigarh.

The total number of deaths registered due to Covid by the Health Department in UT is 1165.