Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

655 allottees of small flats owe about Rs 8.4 crore: CHB

During the first week of March 2022, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees.

The list of 665 small flats has been uploaded on the website of CHB where outstanding dues are more than Rs 1 lakh in each case. Total dues pending against these 665 allottees are about Rs 8.40 crore.

As many as 655 allottees of small flats owe about Rs 8.4 crore to the Chandigarh Housing Board, said the board Wednesday.

“Despite repeated efforts, a huge number of allottees of small flats have not paid their outstanding dues. Chandigarh Housing Board is left with no alternative but to initiate the process for cancellation of unit allotment of those who have failed to clear their dues despite repeated opportunities. Once a unit is cancelled, the allottee is required to vacate it and if the appellate authority allows its restoration then the allottee is required to pay all the pending dues, interest and revival charges also,” the board said in a statement.

Considering that these 665 allottees are having highest pending dues, their allotment will be cancelled in case they fail to clear their dues within one week.

All the allottees are again requested to clear their pending dues by August 31, 2022, positively to avoid penalty interest and cancellation of their units. The payments may be made either at any of the Sampark Centres or through online mode by visiting website of the CHB, i.e., http://www.chbonline.in, the board added.

It was also said that in case the allottee has already paid some of the amount then he/she may deposit the dues, after deducting the payments they have already made, and for the balance may submit an application with a photocopy of payment proof for reconciliation. After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues lists will be rectified with the corresponding payments. Further in such cases, interest charges will also be reduced as the credit will be given from the date when it was actually paid, the board stated.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:03:05 am
