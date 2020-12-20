65 new cases, one death reported in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, as per the latest available data, 16,098 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. (Representational)

Chandigarh reported 65 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of cases in to 19,044 cases.

One person also succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 306. The UT has 494 active cases, as 105 people were discharged from various facilities.

A 57-year-old man, a resident of Sector 44, a case of severe acute respiratory infection, expired at GMCH 32.

Meanwhile, as per the latest available data, 16,098 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 2.8 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 3 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. The average growth rate is 0.4 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.4 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 95.6 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 96 have recovered from the virus. The UT has conducted 1,67,704 tests.

Mohali records three deaths, 60 cases

Mohali: The district recorded three Covid-19 related fatalities on Saturday, taking the number of deaths to 325.

As many as 60 new Covid-19 cases were also reported, taking the total number of cases to 17,463.

Of the new cases, 33 were reported from Mohali (urban). Nine cases were reported from Derabassi, seven from Dhakoli, four from Lalru, three each from Boothgarh and Kharar, and two from Ghruan. covid-19 positive cases while recoveries of 146 patients from CoVID-19.

Meanwhile, 146 people were also discharged upon recovery. As many as 15,210 patients have been cured yet, while 1,928 cases remain active.

Panchkula dist reports 36 cases, zero death

Panchkula: A total of 36 new Covid cases and zero Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula district on Saturday. Of the 36 positive cases, 34 hailed from the district.

The active case tally stood at 306 while the recovery rate stood at 95.4 per cent.

As many as 9,233 people have been cured and discharged in the district. A total of 177 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula.

A total of 9,677 positive cases have been reported in the district with an added 3,028 people testing positive from other districts. As many as 138 have succumbed to the disease in the district. So far, the district has conducted 129,776 tests, with 778 tests being conducted on Saturday.

