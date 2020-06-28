Chandigarh to consider restaurants’ demand of serving alcohol with food after June 30

The hotel industry in Chandigarh is struggling to come out from the huge losses suffered due to the pandemic COVID-19. (Representational) The hotel industry in Chandigarh is struggling to come out from the huge losses suffered due to the pandemic COVID-19. (Representational)

As the Hotel Owners’ Associations raised the demand to allow serving of alcohol with food at restaurants and banquet halls, the Chandigarh Administration said on Friday that it will consider the association’s recommendations after June 30.

The decision to discuss the demand of the Chandigarh Hotel Owners’ Associations after June 30 was taken at the war room meeting chaired by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore. Meanwhile, the Punjab government recently granted permission to the restaurants to serve alcohol with food.

The hotel industry in Chandigarh is struggling to come out from the huge losses suffered due to the pandemic COVID-19. Though serving food was allowed during the lockdown, hotel owners are demanding to serve alcohol with dining, with strict conditions of hygiene, social distancing and minimum human contacts, among others.

During the meeting, adviser Manoj Parida said, police and the other authorised officials have been instructed to strictly implement social distancing norms, wearing masks etc. Surprise inspections will be done at markets and public places, including Sukhna Lake area and violators will be penalised.

PGI Director Dr Jagat Ram said, the hospital has tested 601 samples in the last two days, out of which 15 were positive. Of the new patients, five belonged to Chandigarh. GMCH Director Principal, Dr BS Chavan said, out of 74 samples tested at the hospital, two were positive. Director Health Services Dr G Dewan said, a total of 4,160 outdoor patients were checked and medications were provided in hospitals and dispensaries.

Badnore directed the doctors, health and municipal officials to make preparations to prevent the outbreak of monsoon related diseases. He also directed the Secretary Engineering for immediate cleaning of the choes and other water bodies carrying stagnant water.

Mohali DC Girish Dayalan said, Mohali has 56 active cases. Dayalan’s contemporary in Panchkula said, Panchkula has 71 active cases. UT Principal Secretary Health, Arun Kumar Gupta informed that Chandigarh has 88 active cases at present.

DC (UT) Mandip Singh Brar said, during the last two days over 10,000 people have come to Chandigarh by train, road or flight. He also mentioned that 8,972 people have registered themselves on the administration’s official website, providing details of their travel plan and accommodation in Chandigarh. Badnore directed him to periodically monitor the health conditions of the people arriving in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.