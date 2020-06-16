20-year-old man attacks his neighbour over ‘love triangle’

Assailant had procured a country made pistol with three cartridges for Rs 5,000. (Representational) Assailant had procured a country made pistol with three cartridges for Rs 5,000. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man attacked his neighbour over a “love triangle” and fired a gunshot in the air while escaping from the spot in Sector 56 on Sunday night.

The story came to light with the arrest of assailant Amandeep Singh of Sector 56, an employee of a leading online shopping company, in Chandigarh. Injured Vinod Kumar manages his shop along with his father. Police said Amandeep Singh had arranged a country made pistol of 32 bore in just Rs 5,000 from Sultanpur district in UP to kill Vinod in November 2019.

He was arrested for attempt to murder along with other charges under various sections of the Arms Act. Police recovered the pistol and two live cartridges. Victim Vinod Kumar of Sector 56, who received injuries on his forehead, is stable. The bullet was fired in the air and did not hit anyone.

Sources said, “Initially, victim Vinod had tried to give it a color of financial dispute but when the accused was apprehended, he disclosed the motive behind the crime. Vinod and Amandeep Singh are in love with the same girl, who happens to be a school batch mate of Vinod. The girl was affectionate towards Amandeep Singh and Vinod knew about it. However, he was desperate to win the girl. Last November, Vinod made a fake Facebook profile of a girl and trapped Amandeep Singh. After chatting with him for several weeks on Facebook, Vinod called Amandeep Singh to meet at a public park. At the same time, Vinod also called his class fellow, telling her that Amandeep Singh was not loyal towards her. Vinod’s trick worked and his class fellow stopped meeting Amandeep and forged a deeper friendship with him.”

Sources said, “Since then, Amandeep Singh had a grudge against Vinod Kumar. He came to know that country made pistols are being sold by someone in UP’s Sultanpur. He went there and procured the weapon along with three live cartridges in Rs 5,000. On Sunday, Amandeep Singh countered Vinod and hit his head with the butt of a long knife. He also fired a gunshot while running away from the spot.”

SHO PS 39, Inspector Amanjot Singh said, “We have arrested accused Amandeep Singh. There was no financial dispute between them. Injured Vinod and accused Amandeep both like the same woman and Amandeep Singh was allegedly jealous of Vinod Kumar. Two live cartridges along with country made pistol were recovered from Amandeep.” A case was registered at PS 39.

