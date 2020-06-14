Punjab farmer’s son gets sword of honour

Army Chief General M M Naravane at the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on Saturday. (Source: Indian Army Twitter) Army Chief General M M Naravane at the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on Saturday. (Source: Indian Army Twitter)

It was proud moment for Sainik School, Kapurthala, when on Saturday the Sword of Honour at the Passing out Parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, was awarded to Akashdeep Singh Dhillon from Punjab.

“The shining sword that Akashdeep was holding in his hands was like a dream,” said Akasdeep’s mother Birinder Kaur, a government vocational teacher posted at Valtoha in Tarn Taran.

The family hails from Kairon village of Tarn Taran district.

Kaur and husband Gurpreet Singh, who is a farmer, could not attend the passing out parade ceremony due to Covid restrictions in place. Kaur, however, made a video call where Akashdeep showed her the sword.

This time parents and family members of the graduating officers were not allowed to attend the ceremony. Instead, it was the academy’s officers and their wives, who played the role of parents, and put the stars on the gentleman cadets, as a symbol of getting commissioned as army officers.

Akashdeep had got selected in NDA in 2016, the year he completed his 10+2 from Sainik School. After year training at NDA Khadakwasla, he completed his one year training at IMA Dehradun.

A proud Kaur, while talking to The Indian Express, said that her son was always a disciplined child and a sportsperson with interest in hockey, volleyball and boxing.

Kaur said they wanted Akashdeep to become an army officer and this was the reason he was admitted to Sainik School.

Col Vikas Mohan, principal, Sainik School Kapurthala, was elated at the news and said that Akashdeep’s achievement has added yet another feather into the hat of the school and and will certainly motivate and arouse interest in Punjabi youth towards building their career in the Indian Defence forces.

