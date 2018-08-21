64.07 pc of those visiting PGI’s Sangrur satellite centre had dental caries: Study

Heavy rush at new OPD block, PGIMER; at GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Heavy rush at new OPD block, PGIMER; at GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

DENTAL CARIES was found to be most common dental disease among patients at PGIMER’s Sangrur satellite centre in Punjab, at 64.07%, followed by periodontitis (a gum disease) at 57.10%, a PGI study has found. The study was conducted among the patients who attended the dental OPD of the Sangrur centre from January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017.

The PGI’s Sangrur satellite centre sees patients mostly coming from the areas nearby Patiala. The study called “Oral Health Status And Treatment Needs In Rural Population Of Punjab: Hospital Based Descriptive Cross-Sectional Study” has been published in the latest issue of Journal of Medical and Dental Science Research.

Doctors said that the aim of this study was to find the pattern of oral diseases among the patients attending the dental OPD of the hospital. The total number of patients who were examined for the study was 1,464. The study report said that 51.9% of the patients belonged to 37-56 years of age group, followed by age group 19-36 years (24.65%), age group 56 years (20.01%), while minimum 6.4% number belonged to age group 0-18 years. As many as 53.8% of patients were male while 46.1% were female, the report states.

Of the total 1,464 patients, 789 were men and 675 were women.

About the disease found among the patients, the report said that dental caries was found in 938 patients (64.07 per cent), periodontitis (a serious gum infection) in 836 patients (57.10%); gingivitis (inflammation of the gums) in 198 (13.52%), followed by other diseases. The doctors have concluded that Malwa region of Punjab needs immense community-based oral disease prevention and health promotion programmes rather than traditional curative care. “It can be concluded that dental caries and periodontists are the most common of all oral problems encountered in dental OPD of this region. These findings will help in giving direction to promote the implementation of oral health programmes at community level in the Malwa region of Punjab,” the report has said.

