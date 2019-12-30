63rd national Shooting Championship: Chandigarh twins bring glory, Vijayveer becomes national champion

Udhayveer Singh Sidhu (left) and Vijayveer Singh Sidhu. (File Photo) Udhayveer Singh Sidhu (left) and Vijayveer Singh Sidhu. (File Photo)

On Sunday afternoon as 17-year-old Vijayveer Sidhu became the national champion in the 25m Standard Pistol event in the 63rd national Shooting Championship at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, he was congratulated by his team-mate and elder twin brother Udhayveer Sidhu, who also won the bronze medal in the senior category with experienced shooter Gurpreet Singh winning the silver medal. The twins, who won a total of eight medals on Sunday including Vijayveer’s individual gold medal in senior as well as junior final apart from Udhayveer’s bronze in senior category and silver in junior category, also helped Chandigarh to win the senior team silver and junior team gold. The feat was also watched by their mother Rano Kaur.

“This is the second time that I have won the senior title in the 25m Standard pistol event and this medal has become special with my elder twin brother Udhayveer too winning the bronze medal in the senior category. Last year, Udhayveer had finished fifth in the senior category and today’s medal finish for both of us means a lot for our mother too. We often share tips during shooting as well in practice and the fact that both of us helped Chandigarh win the junior team title and senior team silver medal will also give us a lot of confidence. Winning eight medals on a single day will surely motivate us to give our best in the 10m Air Pistol events on January 4 and go past 15 medals in nationals,” shared Vijayveer Sidhu, who is two minutes younger than Udhayveer Sidhu.

The twins, who originally belong to Mansa in Punjab, started shooting at St Xavier’s School, Mansa in with their father Gurpreet Singh Sidhu posted as an Assistant Education Officer in Mansa. The Sidhu family shifted to Sector 51, Chandigarh in 2015 and started training under coach DS Chandel at Panjab University. But the family suffered a tragedy when Gurpreet Singh Sidhu died due to sudden illness in 2017. The twins continued with the sport and last year, Vijayveer Sidhu won the gold medal in 25m Standard Pistol in junior category in World Championships in Changwon, where Udhayveer won the gold medal in 25m Pistol event. Vijayveer had also won the gold medal in 25m Standard Pistol event in ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany last year, where Udhayveer had won a bronze medal in 25m Pistol event. This year in July , Udhayveer Sidhu won the gold medal in25m Standard pistol event in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany with the twins also winning the team gold medal along with Adarsh Singh.

Earlier in March, Vijayveer Sidhu won the bronze medal in 10m Air pistol event Asian Junior Shotgun Championships in Taoyuan in Chinese Taepei. Last month, Udhayveer Sidhu claimed the silver medal in the 25m Standard pistol event in the Asian championships at Doha where Vijayveer Sidhu missed the bronze medal by a whisker as he finished fourth behind Korean Daeyoon on the basis of less number of inner 10’s. The twins also guided India to the team gold medal in Doha. “Most of the time we joke about competing against each other. But we also cheer each other in case one of us fails to win a medal.

Last month, Vijayveer had missed the bronze medal by a narrow margin but my gold medal and his fourth place finish also helped India win the team gold medal and it made him happy. Winning the gold medals in last year’s Junior World Cup and World Championships made us believe that we can win medals at the world level. Vijayveer’s presence in the national team also helps me as we also discuss our technique and any adjustments needed in the weapon. Apart from shooting, both of us like swimming, and sometimes we compete against each other in swimming too (laughs),” shared Udhayveer.

Mother Rano Kaur, who is a teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, was also present at Bhopal to see the twins win eight medals on a single day. “Their father wanted them to win medals at nationals as well world level and they have made his dream come true. Whenever they win medals, they share the joy together and also put the medals in front of their father’s picture at our home. This time too, they will do the same and I am proud of both of them,” said Kaur.

