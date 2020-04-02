Punjab and Haryana HC stays sentence of ex-UT officer

In 2010, the CBI had filed a case against Chada and his wife Manju Chada, an official at Punjab Secretariat, under the PC Act and Section 109 of IPC. (File) In 2010, the CBI had filed a case against Chada and his wife Manju Chada, an official at Punjab Secretariat, under the PC Act and Section 109 of IPC. (File)

Assistant Engineer Rajesh Chada till May 12. The assistant engineer was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act on March 12 and was to surrender on April 12.

In the order, Justice Suvir Sehgal said that the trial court’s decision to suspend the sentence will remain operative till the next date of hearing, May 12. The lower court had sentenced Chada to three-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 84 lakh on him. He was represented by advocate Kamal Deep Sehra, who filed a plea that, “The judgement of the trial court is based on conjectures and surmises and there are material contradictions in the statements of witnesses and therefore, the same is liable to be set aside,” it added the investigation was not conducted by the authorised police officer.

