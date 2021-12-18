6,33,475 registered voters in Chandigarh, set to decide fate of candidates

A total of 6,33,475 voters in Chandigarh will decide the fate of candidates this time in the Municipal Corporation elections. In the last elections in 2016, 5,07,623 voters were there. The elections are scheduled to take place on December 24. According to the details compiled by the state election department, till the final day of nomination, a total of 6,33,475 electorates were finalised. Of these, 3,32,180 are male, 3,01,275 are female and 20 are transgender electorates.

Till the day of announcement of elections, which was November 22, there were about 6,30,311 voters. Inclusion of new voters continued till the nomination process was in place. Of the total voters registered till November 22, there were 3,30,713 male and 2,99,581 female voters. There were also 17 transgender voters. In about a fortnight’s time, there were a total 3,164 new voters. 1,467 new male and 1,694 female voters were added. Three transgender voters have also been added. A senior official at the election department said that most of the new voters added are from the colonies and rural belts. This time colonies and villages are dominating all the 35 wards. Wards have also been increased from 26 to 35.

In 2016, Chandigarh had registered 57.19 per cent turnout in 25 wards while repolling was ordered in one ward after the number of voters polled were found to be more than total registered voters. This time, it was also specified that there will be 694 polling stations instead of 475 as in 2016. Each station will accommodate only upto 1,000 people which has been decreased from 1,500. This has been done keeping in view the Covid protocol. It was stated that polling stations, too, have been increased along with the expenditure limit of candidates. This election, the maximum limit set by the Election Commissioner is Rs 5 lakh. In 2016, it was Rs 3.15 lakh. Meanwhile, each general candidate has been made to deposit a security of Rs 6,000 while for scheduled caste candidates it was Rs 3,000.

203 candidates in the fray

A total of 203 candidates are in fray to contest the MC polls. All those who withdrew were independent candidates. 316 nominations were received on the last day and 102 were rejected leaving a final of 214 in fray. After withdrawals, a total of 203 are in the fray.