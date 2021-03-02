63% of UT Police force yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19

First dose Covishield vaccine being administered to police personnel at the Police Hospital, Shivaji Nagar, on Monday. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

ALMOST 63 PER CENT of the UT Police force, including home guard volunteers, are yet to be vaccinated with merely five days remaining to complete the Covid-19 vaccination for frontline workers.

The second phase for frontline workers, which included police officers, paramilitary forces, began on started on February 3 and will continue till March 6.

The combined strength of Chandigarh Police is 7,275. This includes 5,975 police personnel and 1,300 home guard volunteers.

Till now, 2,718 cops and volunteers have been given the Covid-19 jab. These include 2,313 police personnel and 405 volunteers.

The 2,313 vaccinated personnel included six IPSs, 12 DSPs, 46 inspectors, 84 sub inspectors (SIs), 324 assistant sub inspectors (ASIs), 361 head constables (HCs) and 1,068 constables.

It also includes 12 personnel attached with police headquarters, police mess etc.

“It is being expected that almost 280 cops will not be preferred to get vaccinated due to different ailments. The reason that we are yet to achieve the 50 per cent mark is the slow response of cops during the initial days of the second phase. Between February 3 and February 23, the number of vaccinated cops was in two digits and touched three digits only on February 24, as 171 cops were given jab that day. The highest number, almost 1,000, was recorded on February 26. Today, 437 personnel were vaccinated,” said sources.

The lowest turnout was on February 11, when merely two police personnel were vaccinated.

“We have increased the number vaccination centers at police hospital, Sector 26. Cops residing near GMCH-32, GMSH-16, Sector 49 dispensary, Mani Majra Civil Hospital are advised to take jab from their nearby health institutes. These days cops are eagerly coming for the vaccination in the hospitals,” said SP Manoj Kumar Meena.

Earlier, Dr Sree Niwason from the World Health Organization (WHO) had taken almost half a dozen sessions with police personnel to bust all myths about the disease and help allay their fears.