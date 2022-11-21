63% men, 83% women lead sedentary lifestyle in Chandigarh, shows PGI study

The Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, has undertaken a series of initiatives to focus on the increasing disease burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, etc.

Through the several studies the department has conduction in Chandigarh region, including population-based cancer registries, it came to light that 63 per cent men and 83 per cent women in Chandigarh lead a sedentary lifestyle, said said Prof JS Thakur, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI.

“The disease burden of NCDs is as high as 55 per cent in the country, a cause of immediate concern, and our sedentary lifestyle, along with an unhealthy diet are factors responsible for the rising cases,” added Prof Thakur. This lifestyle, added Prof Thakur, can lead to more NCDs like diabetes, heart diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, and mental health problems.

“Mostly, it is people above 30 years who are affected by these diseases. We need to promote a mandatory PT period of one hour in each school, fix one day for physical activity events in a month, promote the use of a community gym, partnership with a professional association like World NCD Federation to make an action plan for the city. Chandigarh has more than 1,600 parks spread across, and we definitely need to make better utilisation of these open spaces, which other cities can’t boast of,” it was stated.

According to experts, a change in lifestyle, eating healthy, well-balanced food, and physical activity can prevent most non-communicable diseases including cancer.

An unhealthy diet, including the use of tobacco and alcohol, is a modifiable risk factor for developing NCDs, and losses due to premature deaths related to heart diseases, strokes, and diabetes are also projected to increase over the years. An unhealthy diet and a lack of physical activity may show in people as raised blood pressure, increased blood glucose, and obesity.

It is essential to create awareness in the community regarding healthy diet keeping the target population in mind and thereby improving quality of life. Focus on school children by giving them healthy lunches, having healthy food options in the school canteen, and encouraging physical activities in schools.

Prof Sanjay Bhadada, Head, Department of Endocrinology, PGI, says this year’s Diabetes Day theme is, ‘Diabetes education to protect tomorrow’, and the purpose is increasing awareness about the disease, having good glucose control, and preventing complications.

“Generally, Indians and Southeast Asians are predisposed to diabetes with increasing food and reduced physical activity. Late-night dinners and mental stress further adds fuel to fire of the abnormal genetics of Indians. As per the Chandigarh Urban Bone Epidemiology Study (CUBES), approximately 20 per cent have pre-diabetes, in addition to the known prevalence of diabetes in Chandigarh. Improve lifestyle, eat a healthy diet, and exercise to prevent the disease,” said Prof Bhadada.

Magic of millets

Experts recommend the inclusion of millets in the daily diet, with the Chandigarh Millets Mission having been recently launched.

The UN General Assembly has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets with the resolution to increase public awareness of the health benefits of millets.

Some of the common millets available in India are ragi (finger millet), jowar (sorghum), samak (little millet), bajra (pearl millet), and variga (proso millet). Millets are nutritionally superior to wheat and rice owing to their high protein, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium content and can act as a tool to ensure nutrition security to all, curbing nutritional deficiencies among women and children. Ragi is known to have the highest calcium content among all the food grains.

The high iron content of little millets can help fight the high prevalence of anemia in Indian women of reproductive age and infants.

Awareness sessions have been planned by PGI for visiting patients, especially in NCDs clinics as millets are high in fibre and have been documented for better management of diabetes.