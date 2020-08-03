62-yr-old jumps off fifth floor of GMCH-32 to death

The police are still looking into the matter, though no complaint of foul play has been made yet. (Representatioonal) The police are still looking into the matter, though no complaint of foul play has been made yet. (Representatioonal)

A 62-year-old Covid-19 patient who was receiving treatment at GMCH-32 died by suicide on Sunday morning.

The man jumped off the fifth floor of the hospital’s A block around 7:30 am, where he was kept in the general Covid-19 isolation ward. After this, he was immediately shifted to the emergency OT by hospital guards, but he succumbed to injuries by 8 am.

A resident of Sector 55, the 62-year-old man had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 28 and was admitted to Sood Dharamshala. However, as his symptoms aggravated and he complained of breathlessness, he was shifted to GMCH on July 29 at 11:30 am.

The man was administered oxygen support after which his situation stabilised and he had oxygen saturation levels of 95 per cent.

“He had been stabilised and we were planning to shift him to the Civil Hospital in Sector 48 today. He did not complain of depression or had suicidal tendencies. In order to prevent further such incidents, we have posted another guard outside the ward,” said Dr B S Chavan, Director Principal of GMCH- 32. Chavan added that the 62-year-had breathing complications as he was a chronic smoker and a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

As for the guards who lifted the patient and took him to the emergency for treatment after he fell from the fifth floor of the hospital building, they have been quarantined and tested for the disease. Furthermore, the patients has two family contacts who have also been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The police are still looking into the matter, though no complaint of foul play has been made yet. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 34 police station, Inspector Baldev Kumar, said, “The body was kept for the postmortem examination. So far, we have not received any complaint in this connection. The victim was a resident of Sector 55. We have initiated inquest proceedings.”

63-year-old dies of Covid-19, 38 test positive in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A 63-year-old Covid-19 patient from Bapu Dham Colony passed away at PGIMER on Saturday night, bringing the overall toll to 19 dead in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, 38 more people tested positive for the disease. The tally now stands at 1,117, while there are 399 active cases.

The 63-year-old man who passed away Saturday night had symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and was a patient of coronary heart disease with inferior wall myrocardial infraction. The man had been admitted to PGIMER with SARI symptoms on Friday, and tested positive for the disease on Saturday morning. He has nine family members and four family contacts, all of whom have been sampled for the disease. Their test reports are awaited.

Out of the 38 people diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, one is a 48-year-old man who is a contact of an already diagnosed PGI employee. The 48-year-old is a resident of Sector 25. Among the new patients, three children between the age of nine and 16 were diagnosed. Patients cropped up from Dhanas, Ram Darbar, Sector 56, Sector 26, Sector 15, Sector 50, Khuda Ali Sher, Burail, Sector 46, Sector 20 and Manimajra. A 26-year-old woman, who is a workplace contact of an already diagnosed employee of Fortis Mohali, also tested positive for the disease. The woman is a resident of Sector 63. Meanwhile, 15 patients were discharged from hospitals. ENS

