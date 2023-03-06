62-year-old tries to catch man harassing granddaughter, killed

A 62-year-old man Sunday was murdered after he tried to catch a man who was harassing his granddaughter at Mauli village. Police arrested the accused.

The victim was identified as Jagtar Singh. He was a farmer and a resident of Mauli village.

The incident happened around 5 am when Jagtar tried to catch an intruder who had allegedly entered his house by scaling the wall.

Jagtar’s wife Swaran Kaur stated to the police that Gurpartap Singh alias Sona, a resident of the same village, used to harass his granddaughter and the issue was raised by Jagtar’s family with Sona’s family. Following objections by Jagtar’s family, Gurpartap promised not to follow the woman.

Swarn alleged that on Sunday morning, Gurpartap scaled their wall and entered their house and hid in a washroom. While Gurpartap was trying to hide in the washroom, Swaran’s daughter-in-law had seen him and raised the alarm.

Jagtar caught Gurpartap, following which a scuffle broke out in which Gurpartap pushed the victim. Jagtar fell on the ground and his head hit the ground which proved to be fatal. Jagtar’s family members called their neighbours and Gurpartap was caught.

Jagtar Singh was taken to the civil hospital in Phase VI where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Sohana Station House Officer, Inspector Gurcharan Singh, saod they have registered a murder case against Gurpartap who would be produced in the court on Monday.