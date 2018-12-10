617 cycle-sharing points identified in Chandigarh

AS MANY as 617 points in the city have been identified as bicycle-sharing points. Of these 110 are bus stops. The project of public bike-sharing, one of the key projects of the smart city, has been finalised by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited and tenders will be floated on Tuesday.

According to the terms and conditions, anyone who has the smart card (rechargeable) will get the bicycle for Rs 5 per hour and those who don’t possess any smart card will be getting it for Rs 10 per hour. There would be over 6,000 bicycles at these points which people can use to commute from one point to another. “Some bicycle-sharing points have been identified at the sector markets as well. Sector 17 Plaza, Panjab University, Sukhna lake, Rose Garden, PGI and other busy places in the city are other prominent points,” a senior official of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited said.

The Chandigarh Administration has been making efforts to promote bicycles in the city. Cycle tracks have been laid by the engineering wing. Also, on July 17, a cycle tour for tourists was launched at the Capitol Complex by the UT Administration on the occasion of second Anniversary of UNESCO World Heritage nomination of architectural works of Le Corbusier. Around 100 cycles have been stationed there for the use of tourists up to Sukhna Lake.

“Usually at a bus stop, when a person gets down the bus, instead of opting for a taxi, one can take a bicycle from one point and drop it at the next point,” the official added.

According to the terms and conditions, those companies are eligible to apply for this that have a prior experience for setting up and operating at least one such bicycle-sharing system with 500 bicycles for a minimum of three years. The conditions also state that business should be in operation and have a current annual turnover equivalent to Rs 20 crore or more.

A similar bicycle-sharing plan was proposed in 2015. However, the project could not materialise as the company concerned did not agree to the terms and conditions of the municipal corporation. The plan was then dropped. These cycles would be given after taking adequate ID proofs and people may drop the cycle after they reach their destination at the other cycle point.

After completion of one hour, a bike rider can recharge it using a mobile-based application. There will be proper security arrangements and coordination among all points to avoid loss, damage and other theft incidents. A mechanic, supervisor, cleaner, security guard and an usher is also expected to be there to man the bicycle-sharing points.