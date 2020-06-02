61-yr-old resident of Delhi tests positive at PGIMER

As many as four family members of the patient have been sampled for Covid-19 by authorities in Panchkula and are under strict home quarantine. Their test results are yet to come.

A 61-year-old resident of Delhi, who had come to visit his son who is currently residing in Panchkula’s Sector 20, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 28.

The man had self-reported at PGIMER where was tested and is currently being treated. As many as four family members of the patient have been sampled for Covid-19 by authorities in Panchkula and are under strict home quarantine. Their test results are yet to come.

“We are thinking of turning the society of Sector 20 into a containment zone. It has two towers with only 12 flats each, making a total of 24 houses. At least 47 residents live in the society as per our survey. One of them was coughing when we went for screening. We are keeping a close eye on him. Though his home is away from where the new Covid-19 patient had been staying, we still have to be cautious,” said Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Saroj Aggarwal.

The case is not being counted in Panchkula, it has been added to the national capital’s tally. Panchkula has reported 26 Covid-19 cases, with only one active case at present- a US returnee who tested positive in Faridabad and is being treated there.

