6,000 people vaccinated in Punjab mandis amid wheat procurement

At least 6,000 persons have been administered the Covid vaccine at special camps being held at mandis (grain markets) across Punjab amid the ongoing wheat procurement.

The Punjab government has set up special Covid vaccination camps in all 154 market committees in the state to administer vaccines to people above the age of 45 years visiting grain markets during the current rabi marketing season, said the Punjab government in a statement Sunday.

Chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board Lal Singh said that 6,000 beneficiaries including farmers who visited mandis get their crop procured, arthiyas, labourers and other eligible persons were vaccinated. He further said that Patiala was leading in this vaccination drive, where 1,230 persons were inoculated followed by Ferozepur and Bathinda mandis where 1,179 and 800 persons got vaccinated.

To further motivate the farmers, arthiyas, labourers and staff of procurement agencies for vaccination, Singh said mandi board officials at district level are also visiting these special camps to cover maximum eligible persons.