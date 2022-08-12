scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

6000 Anganwadi workers to be hired, announces Mann at Rakhar Punia

Addressing a gathering here to mark festival at Baba Bakala of Amritsar, the Chief Minister said that the wheels have already been set in motion for completing recruitment for the hiring process within 45 days.

By: Express News Service |
August 12, 2022 9:09:17 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (file)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant mann on Friday, on the occasion of ‘Rakhar Punia’, announced that more than 6,000 posts of Anganwadi workers, which have been lying vacant for a long time, will be filled at the earliest.

Addressing a gathering here to mark festival at Baba Bakala of Amritsar, the Chief Minister said that the wheels have already been set in motion for completing recruitment for the hiring process within 45 days.

Further, training his guns on the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress, Mann said that the people of the state had abandoned both these parties because of their anti-Punjab stance. He said that these parties had plundered the wealth of the state resulting in extreme hardship to the people. He further stated that these rejected leaders have not held conferences on the occasion of Rakhar Punia — an annual fair that is held at Baba Bakala, Amritsar, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan — because they feared facing the people.

Taking on former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said that these leaders have remained confined within the high walls of their palaces and never bothered about the common man. He said that these power drunk leaders had built ‘castles in air’ and looted public wealth and had been rejected by the people.

The Chief Minister said that he feels sad when he sees the rotten state of affairs under the previous regimes when files come to him for scrutiny. He added that the state administration under him was doing its ground work well and will nail leaders who are guilty of looting public money.

The Chief Minister said that the AAP government was laying major thrust on development on the border region. He said that already an agriculture college has been approved for Kalanaur in Gurdaspur district. Similarly, an ITI at Baba Bakala will be set up along with a local civil hospital.

Earlier, local MLA Dalbir Singh Tong welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, which included Cabinet ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Lal Chand Kataaruchak and Harbhajan Singh, Sarwan Singh Dhun, Sherry Kalsi, Dr Ajay Gupta, Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Jaswinder Singh Ramdass, Amarpal Singh and Kashmir Singh Sohal, among others.

‘Zero electricity bills from September 1’

CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that at least 51 lakh households of Punjab can look forward to getting zero electricity bills from September 1.

On Friday, Mann inaugurated a 66KV Butaari-Beas line and said that the aam aadmi government in the state has provided 600 units of free power per billing cycle to every section of society. He said that due to this unprecedented pro-people initiative 51 lakh, out of a total 74 lakh households, will get zero electricity bill in the coming month of September. Likewise, Bhagwant Mann said that 68 lakh household will get zero power bill in January, which will be roughly 90% of the total households of the state.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time in history of state farmers have got regular, uninterrupted and surplus power.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 09:09:17 pm

