600 agri officer posts not withdrawn; message on social media is fake: HPSC

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has termed it fake the message being shared on social media regarding withdrawal of 600 posts of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) and refund of fee to the examinees.

Clarifying that the message is false, the HPSC in a statement issued on Tuesday stated that “the posts withdrawn are 500 posts advertised in 2021. The recruitment process for 600 posts advertised is still going on”.

“Under advertisement number 4/2021 and 5/2021 in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, 500 posts of ADO (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) and 26 posts of Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer (Group-B) have been withdrawn. In this regard, after the request of the department concerned on 03/12/2021, the commission announced the withdrawal of these posts on 03/01/2022,” an HPSC spokesperson said.

“HPSC has decided to refund the application fee deposited by the candidates through their bank accounts; for which the candidates concerned are instructed to provide their bank details, i.e. bank account number, IFSC code, bank name with old registration number, mobile number and email ID on http://hpsc.gov.in/en-us/ web link.

The candidates can give information in this regard within the next 15 days, i.e. by February 14, 2023. No application for claiming refund will be accepted by the commission after the prescribed period.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in submitting his/her bank details on the portal, he/she may contact on helpline numbers (technical) +91 9310611990, +91 8595750947, +91 7048936810 and on helpdesk email id (technical queries) at hpscrecruitment@registernow.in on working days from 9 am to 5 pm,” the spokesperson added.