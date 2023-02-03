60 years of PAU: Two-day book fest commemorates former V-C Dr MS Randhawa

A two-day Diamond Jubilee Book Fest (February 2-3) was organised at Dr M S Randhawa Library to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Mohinder Singh Randhawa, the erstwhile Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

Established in 1962, and campus made operational in 1963, PAU is holding its diamond jubilee celebrations through various events and activities. The book fest was inaugurated by Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU.

Dr O P Choudhary, University Librarian, shared that reputed publishers and distributors from Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka exhibited a wide array of books on diverse themes such as, Agricultural Science, Bioscience, Engineering, Geo-science, Home Science, Social Science, Books pertaining to preparation for competitive exams, besides books on general reading. Numerous stalls displaying the artistic work by PAU students were the special attraction of the book fest.

A book titled ‘Textbook of Research and Publication Ethics’ authored by library faculty Dr Yogita Sharma and Aarti Sharma was also released on this occasion.

Gosal shared that in the era of Information Technology, books still retain their supremacy as man’s best friends. “Books are a reservoir of limitless knowledge that has been accumulated through centuries and bring a world of wisdom to the reader. They bring forth treasures not only from the academic aspect, but also help to polish our personality,” he said. Dr Gosal further remarked that book fests should be regularly organised as a part and parcel of an academic tradition.

Dr Gosal went on to share that the Book Fest was a tribute to the great philosopher and visionary Dr M S Randhawa, whose name is etched in the annals of PAU’s history. Dr Randhawa’s farsighted vision was instrumental behind Punjab’s progressive roadmap. PAU is proud of the fact that Dr Randhawa had held the reins of the University in its initial days of inception. He contributed significantly not only towards agricultural science but also towards the revival of the rich culture and heritage of Punjab, which he managed to give a new lease of life by establishing the Museum of Rural Punjab in the PAU campus. Dr Gosal also said the PAU’s initiative on ‘Clean and Green Campus’ was a step towards realising Dr Randhawa’s dream of a futuristic Punjab.

Dr Jagwinder Jodhan, Editor (Punjabi), Communication Centre, PAU, enlightened the audience on the life and contributions of Dr M S Randhawa.