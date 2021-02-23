Chandigarh: 60-year-old pedestrian hit by truck, dies

The woman was rushed to GMSH-16 but doctors declared her brought dead.

A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed in a road accident near Shastri Nagar light point Sunday night. The victim was identified Shanti Devi, a resident of Green Valley nursery in Manimajra. Police arrested the accused truck driver, Ankush Kumar, a resident of Manimajra.

The truck driver was chased by a motorist Sahil Kumar of Kansal village, who aided the police in nabbing him. Police said Shanti Devi was crossing the slip road to come to the main road when the speeding truck hit her from behind.

The woman was rushed to GMSH-16 but doctors declared her brought dead. The victim used to sell vegetables at Grain Market Sector 26. A case was registered at IT Park.