60-year-old dies after ‘assault by relatives’ over property dispute, police book four

A 60-YEAR old man was killed on Thursday after being allegedly assaulted by some of his distant relatives near his house in Mani Majra over a property dispute.

The police identified the victim as one Jeet Singh, and said that four of the victim’s distant relatives had been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the police, the four booked by them were Karnail Singh, his wife Surinder Kaur, Rajinder Singh, and Harvinder Singh.

Investigators said that there was a dispute between the victim and his relatives over the issue of installation of an entry gate and the renovations to be carried out on a piece of property jointly owned by them.

The FIR, police said, was registered following the complaint of the victim’s daughter, Harsimran Kaur.

Harsimran, in her complaint, alleged that the suspects involved in the attack resided in their neighbourhood and had been allegedly harassing her father, Jeet Singh, over the issue of the gate for the last four months.

She informed the police that recently, her father had even submitted a police complaint against the suspects in the public window in Police Headquarters, Sector 9. Police said that in her complaint, Harsimran Kaur, reported that on Thursday morning, the suspects came to their house and attacked her father without any provocation, while he was supervising some renovation work at his house.

Police said that Jeet was standing outside the house when he was attacked.

He was later rushed to the Mani Majra Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was subsequently registered at Mani Majra police station.