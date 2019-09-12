60-year-old Chandigarh woman acquitted of charges of possessing 20.8 kg Ganja

A 60-year-old woman accused of possessing 20.8 kilograms of ganja was acquitted by the District Court of Chandigarh on Monday, after the prosecution failed to prove the allegations in the court. The accused, Kamli Devi, a resident of Dadumajra Colony in Chandigarh, was acquitted of charges under Section 20 of the NDPS Act by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Joshi.

Advertising

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to July 5, 2017, when a police team of the Maloya police station nabbed the woman during checking near the Sector 38 area. The arrest took place around 8.15 am, when the woman was coming to Dadumajra Colony.

On seeing the check post, she turned away in a bid to escape. As the woman aroused suspicion, the police held her and on checking her possessions, found a carry bag, which had 20.8-kilogram charas.

The accused could not show any permit for possessing the contraband and thus, was arrested under Section 20 of the NDPS Act at the Maloya police station. During the trial, the defense counsel advocate Jasbir Dadwal had argued that the woman was falsely implicated in the case.

He had alleged that the contraband was implanted on her after she was illegally detained by the police from her house. It was also argued that the police did not have any independent witness in the case. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused woman of the charges.